Disruption To Transport On Friday Afternoon During Peak In Auckland City Centre

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is aware of a planned march on Friday afternoon that will likely cause significant disruption to traffic and public transport in the city from 3pm until 6pm.

A march will take place tomorrow between Te Komititanga Square and Victoria Park, along Customs Street and Fanshawe Street.

AT’s priority is ensuring customers and travellers are kept safe and informed of the disruptions so they can plan.

There will be a mix of one-way and full road closures as the march moves through sections of these roads. (Including SH1, Fanshawe Street and the southbound off-ramp).

The below intersections will be closed as the march moves through them between 3pm and 6pm:

  • Customs Street and Queen Street
  • Customs Street and Albert Street
  • Fanshawe Street and Hobson Street
  • Fanshawe Street and Nelson Street

Buses in this area will also be heavily impacted between 3pm and 6pm. Detours, delays and cancellations are expected.

AT will have staff assisting customers at affected bus stops during the march.

Despite the march in the city centre tomorrow, there are alternative ways for Aucklanders to come into the city centre tomorrow. Auckland Transport urges people to look at their options to come in – avoiding the areas that will be impacted when necessary.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



