Serious assault, Wellington

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault in Wellington early today.

The assault is believed to have occurred in Newtown at around 4:30am, Thursday 2 March.

The exact location of the assault is not yet known but is believed to have occurred close to the hospital, possibly around Mein, Daniell or Constable Streets.

A 32-year-old man received several stab wounds. He appears to have made his way on foot to Wellington Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The man is approximately 163 cm tall, has a solid build and is of Māori descent. He was wearing red shoes, grey pants, and a blue checked shirt.

If anyone say a man fitting this description walking toward the hospital, or has any information about a fight or disorder in the area, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number ‘230302/1453’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

