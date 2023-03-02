Have you seen Carole?

Carole was last seen at her home in Nelson on 28 February.

Police and Carole’s family have concerns for her well-being.

Carole is 170cm tall and of slim build.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Police on 105, or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230302/3964

© Scoop Media

