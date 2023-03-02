Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harry Styles Fans Encouraged To Plan Ahead To Avoid Delays And Disruptions To Travel

Thursday, 2 March 2023, 8:19 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Harry Styles is performing at Mount Smart Stadium on Tuesday 7 March, with gates opening at 5pm, and up to 40,000 people expected to attend.

Auckland Transport (AT) is encouraging ticketholders to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for travel.

Richard Harrison, AT’s Manager of Metro Optimisation, says concert goers should be prepared for extended wait and travel times due to the ongoing KiwiRail rail closures on part of the Southern and Onehunga lines and event travel times coinciding with weekday peak commuter hours.

“We have put a range of transport options in place to make sure everyone gets to the concert and home safely. This includes free transport on the day for ticketholders across all regular timetabled bus and train services; and limited dedicated Special Event Bus Services.

“Rideshare, taxi, and private vehicle drop-off locations are available within walking distance of the stadium along with park-and-ride and park-and-walk options.

“Due to KiwiRail’s ongoing track upgrades, train services are replaced by rail buses on the Southern and Onehunga lines. The timing of the event coincides with the peak travel period when most Auckland buses will be operating scheduled services, so extra time should be allowed for travel to the event.

“Fans should visit the AT Harry Styles event page for the best way to get to and from Mount Smart."

Full information on travelling to and from the event is available at Harry Styles (at.govt.nz)

Key travel options to note:

  • Free public transport is available all day on all regular timetabled bus and train services.
  • Limited capacity dedicated Special Event Bus Services will run direct from the city centre to Mount Smart Stadium from 12pm pre-event, and from the end of the concert. Wait times are expected to be longer than normal after the event.
  • If you're coming from Auckland City Centre, a good option is to take the train to Ōtāhuhu Station on the Eastern Line, and then take a bus to Penrose Station, which is a short 10-minute walk to the venue. The Southern Line between Ōtāhuhu and Newmarket - including Penrose Station and the Onehunga Line - remain closed due to the KiwiRail Rail Network Rebuild works.
  • The last trains depart Ōtāhuhu to Papakura, Ōtāhuhu to Britomart (via the Eastern Line) and Britomart to Swanson up to midnight.
  • Several regular bus services go near to the stadium.
  • Standard ferry timetables will be in operation, and standard fares apply.
  • If you're travelling by bike, please use the bike stations available at the venue.
  • Rideshare, taxi services and private vehicle passengers can be dropped off and picked up on Station Road.
  • Free, non-time limited car parking is available on several streets within a 1km walk from Mt Smart Stadium. Check signage for any applicable restrictions.
  • Free park-and-ride is available at Alexandra Park Raceway.
  • Check the weather updates on Metservice and bring water, hats, and sunblock while waiting in the queues.
  • To plan your public transport journey on regular services in advance, use the AT Mobile app or visit AT.govt.nz/journeyplanner.

