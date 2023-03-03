Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dry Conditions In Otago Weekly Update

Friday, 3 March 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Conditions continue to be dry across the region, and unseasonably dry in South Otago.

Rivers across Otago are returning to low flows after a brief reprieve with the rainfall last week.

Unfortunately, there has not been a period of follow up rain.

ORC’s Acting General Manager Regulatory Joanna Gilroy says:

“The Waiwera is still in low flow, as are rivers in West and South Otago areas such as the Pomahaka River at Burkes Ford and the Waitahuna and Waipiata are trending back down.”

“We’re letting consent holders know about the new alert system and remain in contact with those who have conditions on their consents about reducing use in times of low flows. We thank them for their efforts and encourage all water users across the region to continue to use water efficiently”

“We encourage catchment groups to continue their great efforts to share water efficiently. Catchment groups who experience traditional low flows every year are already very good at this, and we praise their efforts.”

Compliance action has been taken where appropriate to reinforce rules around water takes.

There are water restrictions in Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago District Councils and Dunedin City. Residents in urban areas, or on water schemes are encouraged to conserve water in line with these restrictions

The weather situation appears to be changing, moving away from Northerly to West/Southwest winds which is likely to bring more rain to Otago. The La Nina system may lose its grip in the next few weeks.

ORC continues to monitor the situation and send out regular updates each week, posted to our website and Facebook page.

Good practice tips for conserving water during dry conditions in Otago:

  • Check for leaks around stockwater and irrigation infrastructure
  • Irrigate at times when the water is more likely to be absorbed
  • Apply irrigation so that it is retained in the pasture or crop root zone - for more tips, check out this Irrigation NZ factsheet
  • If you are unsure if your irrigator is applying the right amount of water, our Catchment Advisors can help you carry out a bucket test. Please contact catchments@orc.govt.nz to find out more.
  • Minimise water use on gardens and lawns
  • Don’t leave water running unnecessarily
  • Showers are more water-efficient than baths
  • Avoid washing vehicles and boats

Keep in touch with latest water flow levels by using ORC’s new Environmental Data Portal: https://envdata.orc.govt.nz/AQWebPortal/Data

Our next update will be sent out Friday 10 March if these conditions persist.

Questions or concerns about the current dry period? Email compliance@orc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 