Aerial Imagery Available To Help Plan Cyclone Recovery



Detailed aerial imagery acquired by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to help better understand the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle is now available to the public.

Regional Council Team Leader Hydrology and Groundwater Science Simon Harper says the council acquired the SkyCan imagery, taken by a fixed-wing aircraft, in areas deemed a priority at that time.

“The imagery was captured between 19-21 February, focusing on the Esk, Wairoa, Poukawa, Waipukurau, Papanui and Tukituki areas, as well as the Heretaunga Plains.”

“SkyCan provides high-resolution aerial imagery, which was essential for providing an immediate assessment of risks and hazards created by Cyclone Gabrielle. The imagery was used to locate and evaluate the extent of stop bank breaches, slips along critical roading networks, damage to bridges and the extent of inundation.”

The imagery is now available via Land Information New Zealand, so people can use it to help assess damage to their property and plan recovery, says Mr Harper.

The imagery can be viewed at bit.ly/HBSkyCan

