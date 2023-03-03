GoBay Launches Direct Route To Connect Napier And Taradale



Due to popular demand, two more GoBay bus routes will start next week, Monday 6 March.

Regional Council Group Manager Katrina Brunton says the reinstatement of suburban services earlier this week was really well received, however there was a strong need to reconnect Napier and Taradale via a direct route.

“In response to community feedback, we have been working with our contractor Go Bus around options and we're pleased we can stand up more routes to connect Napier and Taradale quickly.”

The service will run hourly between 7am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

- Route 12B: Dalton Street to EIT, hourly 7am - 5pm

- Route 12C: EIT to Dalton Street, hourly 7:30am - 5:30pm

- Being a direct connector route, it will not go down Tait Drive

- Buses will turn around in Pettigrew Green Arena and stop directly outside EIT

Due to work-time and logbook requirements, drivers will need to take a 10 minute break at EIT from time to time. Some services may run slightly later than scheduled and we ask for your patience with drivers.

Roading infrastructure and ongoing traffic congestion on the expressway do not currently allow for a Hastings-Napier service to operate reliably. We will continue to monitor the situation and work to find a solution as soon as we can.

For timetable and live views, see the GoBay website.

