Gisborne Police charge two with meth-related offending

Gisborne Police have charged two people with methamphetamine-related offending, following a search warrant in Endcliffe Road yesterday.

A 34-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man appeared in Gisborne District Court today, charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply and cultivating cannabis.



Yesterday’s search warrant was carried out as part of Operation Kōtare. “Operation Kōtare is an Eastern District operation focused on disrupting, suppressing and preventing organised crime and gang harm,” says Inspector Darren Paki, Operation Kōtare Lead.



Officers with specialist skills from around the country have been brought into Tairāwhiti to support the District-wide operation. “We want to assure our community that we know how much harm is caused by methamphetamine and we are doing something about it,” says Inspector Paki.

“Methamphetamine is one of the drivers of gang violence and crime plaguing this community. Operation Kōtare will continue to target people who cause harm in our communities and hold them to account.” If you have any information that can help the team, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference Operation Kōtare.

