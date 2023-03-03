Police Urgently Seek Witnesses To Fatal Incident In Beachhaven
Friday, 3 March 2023, 8:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are urgently appealing for witnesses to a fatal
incident at the
intersection of Tramway Road and
Beachhaven Road this evening.
Emergency services were
called to the intersection following a crash
involving
two cars at around 7pm.
Initial information suggests
that the driver of one of the cars was
subsequently
assaulted by occupants of the second car.
The driver
suffered critical injuries and tragically passed away at
the
scene.
The occupants of the second car left
immediately following the assault and
Police are working
to locate them.
The car is believed to be a black BMW
sedan, registration CTC411.
Anyone who sees this car
is asked to call Police immediately on 111, quoting
event
number P053841960. The vehicle should not be
approached.
Multiple road closures are in place and
motorists are asked to follow the
directions of emergency
services staff at the
scene.
© Scoop Media
Support Independent Journalism
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a Member
Find out more
Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>