Police Urgently Seek Witnesses To Fatal Incident In Beachhaven

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses to a fatal incident at the

intersection of Tramway Road and Beachhaven Road this evening.

Emergency services were called to the intersection following a crash

involving two cars at around 7pm.

Initial information suggests that the driver of one of the cars was

subsequently assaulted by occupants of the second car.

The driver suffered critical injuries and tragically passed away at the

scene.

The occupants of the second car left immediately following the assault and

Police are working to locate them.

The car is believed to be a black BMW sedan, registration CTC411.

Anyone who sees this car is asked to call Police immediately on 111, quoting

event number P053841960. The vehicle should not be approached.

Multiple road closures are in place and motorists are asked to follow the

directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

