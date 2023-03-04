Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Crash, Taitā

03 March

Police can confirm one person has died following a two-vehicle collision on

Molesworth Street, Taitā this afternoon.

The crash was reported at 4.47pm and involved a car and a bus.

Sadly, the driver of the bus has died in hospital.

The driver of the car has no reported injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the crash.

We are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who was a passenger on

the bus to please get in touch.

Anyone else who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash or has

information is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event number

P053840438.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800 555

111.

