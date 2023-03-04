Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Crash, Taitā
Saturday, 4 March 2023, 5:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
03 March
Police can confirm one person has died
following a two-vehicle collision on
Molesworth Street,
Taitā this afternoon.
The crash was reported at
4.47pm and involved a car and a bus.
Sadly, the driver
of the bus has died in hospital.
The driver of the car
has no reported injuries.
Police are now appealing for
witnesses of the crash.
We are asking anyone who may
have seen the incident or who was a passenger on
the bus
to please get in touch.
Anyone else who may have
dashcam or CCTV footage of the crash or has
information
is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting event
number
P053840438.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers via 0800
555
111.
