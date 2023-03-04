Beach Haven Incident - Arrests Made

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill:

Two youths, aged 17 and 14, have been charged with murder in relation to a fatal incident in Beach Haven last night.

It involved an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, during which one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries.

Inquiries led Police to the Far North, where two boys were arrested early this morning.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court on Monday 6 March 2023, charged with murder.

A black BMW sedan, wanted in relation to the incident, was located by Police in Glenfield today.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the homicide investigation, but are appealing for any witnesses to the initial assault to come forward.

Anyone with CCTV cameras or dash cameras is asked to review their footage and contact Police if it shows the black BMW, registration number CTC411, on or near Tramway Road and Rangatira Road in Beach Haven, and Roberts Road in Glenfield, between 6pm and 9pm, on Friday 3 March.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report'.

Please reference 230303/8841

© Scoop Media



