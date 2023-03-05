Fatal crash, Spooners Range
Sunday, 5 March 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on State
Highway 6, Spooners
Range, Tasman.
It happened around
8:40pm last night.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was
taken to Nelson Hospital in critical
condition, where he
sadly died.
The circumstances of the crash are under
investigation.
