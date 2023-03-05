Name release – Crownthorpe fatality
Sunday, 5 March 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the person located
deceased in Crownthorpe on Saturday 18 February 2023,
following Cyclone Gabrielle.
He was 43-year-old Brendan
Lewis Miller.
Police’s thoughts and condolences are with
Brendan’s family and friends.
His death has been
referred to the
coroner.
