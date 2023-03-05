Witnesses Sought Following Assault, Hastings
Sunday, 5 March 2023, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at Cornwall
Park, Hastings, yesterday afternoon.
About 2.15pm, a
man was assaulted and received facial injuries.
Police
are working to establish what exactly has occurred and to
locate those responsible.
We would like to hear from
anyone who was in the area at the time and may have
witnessed the assault.
Anyone with information that
could assist our investigation is asked to contact Police on
105 and quote file number 230304/1559.
Information can
also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
