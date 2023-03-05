Witnesses Sought Following Assault, Hastings

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at Cornwall Park, Hastings, yesterday afternoon.

About 2.15pm, a man was assaulted and received facial injuries.

Police are working to establish what exactly has occurred and to locate those responsible.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 230304/1559.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media



