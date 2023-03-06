Review Into Emergency Response Delayed Until Mid-March

The findings of the independent review into the first 24-48 hours of the emergency response that began on Friday 27 January 2023, which were due today, have been delayed until mid-March.

The review team was forced to stand-down during Cyclone Gabrielle and the emergency response, and requires additional time.

https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/news/2023/02/mayor-announces-review-of-immediate-response-to-severe-weather-event/

