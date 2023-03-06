Review Into Emergency Response Delayed Until Mid-March
Monday, 6 March 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: Our Auckland
The findings of the independent review into the first
24-48 hours of the emergency response that began on Friday
27 January 2023, which were due today, have been delayed
until mid-March.
The review team was forced to
stand-down during Cyclone Gabrielle and the emergency
response, and requires additional time.
https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/news/2023/02/mayor-announces-review-of-immediate-response-to-severe-weather-event/
