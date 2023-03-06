Arrest Made Following Incident In Morningside

Whangārei Police have arrested a man after a person was seriously injured on Rawhiti Street, Morningside, on Sunday morning.

About 4.20am, Police received a report of a pedestrian receiving injuries after an incident involving a blue Holden motor vehicle.

The victim sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted to Auckland Hospital where remain in a critical but stable condition.

A 37-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with Reckless Disregard for the Safety of Others Caused Grievous Bodily Harm.

He is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information or CCTV on Rawhiti Street is asked to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230305/3359.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

