Police Investigating Death Of Napier Woman

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old Napier woman.

The woman was hospitalised on 20 February, after being taken to a local medical centre with serious injuries.

The woman was initially treated at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, before being transferred to Wellington Hospital.

Sadly, she passed away at Wellington Hospital on Friday 3 March. Police extend our condolences to her family and loved ones.

The woman is believed to have sustained her injuries sometime between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February at an address in Dunlop Road, in the Onekawa industrial area.

The woman's injuries are currently unexplained and Police are working to establish exactly what has occurred.

If you have information which could assist our enquiries, we asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230222/3278.

© Scoop Media



