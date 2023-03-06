Police Investigating Death Of Napier Woman
Monday, 6 March 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating the death of a
46-year-old Napier woman.
The woman was hospitalised
on 20 February, after being taken to a local medical centre
with serious injuries.
The woman was initially treated
at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, before being transferred to
Wellington Hospital.
Sadly, she passed away at
Wellington Hospital on Friday 3 March. Police extend our
condolences to her family and loved ones.
The woman is
believed to have sustained her injuries sometime between
Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February at an address in Dunlop
Road, in the Onekawa industrial area.
The woman's
injuries are currently unexplained and Police are working to
establish exactly what has occurred.
If you have
information which could assist our enquiries, we asked to
contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report. Please reference file number
230222/3278.
