Appeal For Information Following Man's Death In Wanaka

Police making inquiries into the death of a man at the start of a mountain-bike race in Wanaka over the weekend are seeking help from those who may have seen what happened.

The 58-year-old was found on the side of Mototapu Road, Glendhu Bay shortly after 9am on Saturday morning, but despite efforts to revive him he sadly died.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted at the scene, and officers are making inquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.

Senior Sergeant Chris Brooks says as part of those inquiries, Police are asking anyone who may have seen the man beforehand, or saw exactly what happened, to come forward.

“We know that there would have been competitors and supporters in the bike race who had travelled to Wanaka from all parts of the country,” he says.

“So we are asking anyone – whether you are currently in the Wanaka area or have since returned home – who may have information to please let us know, so we can help get some answers for this man’s family.”

People can call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at 105.police.govt.nz/, using 'Update Report'. Please reference file number 230304/1913.

© Scoop Media



