Serious Crash - Manawaru, Matamata - Piako - Waikato
Monday, 6 March 2023, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on the
intersection of Mclaren Road and Alexandra Road, Manawaru,
around 4:30pm.
It appears one person has serious
injuries and three people have minor to moderate
injuries.
A helicopter is enroute.
The road is
blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
Enquiries are ongoing. Serious Crash Unit has
been
Advised.
