Serious Crash - Manawaru, Matamata - Piako - Waikato

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on the intersection of Mclaren Road and Alexandra Road, Manawaru, around 4:30pm.

It appears one person has serious injuries and three people have minor to moderate injuries.

A helicopter is enroute.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing. Serious Crash Unit has been Advised.

© Scoop Media



