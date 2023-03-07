Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Significant Haul Of Drugs, Firearms, And Cash Seized, As Northland Police Continue To Disrupt Gang Activity

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police have uncovered a myriad of stolen property, firearms, and drugs, and more than 50 charges have been laid as work continues to disrupt gang activity as part of Operation Cobalt.

Over the last week, Police from Northland’s Organised Crime Teams have executed a number of search warrants in the Far North targeting an alleged methamphetamine distribution network.

The 10 warrants across Kaitaia, Taipa, Kaikohe, and Kaeo, led Police to the discovery of sixteen firearms, including several prohibited weapons, and ammunition.

Forty-five grams of methamphetamine, 250 cannabis plants, $36,000 of cash, and $50,000 worth of stolen property, including vehicles, was also subsequently located and seized.

Nine people, who are alleged to be linked to a number of gangs, including Tribesman, Head Hunters, and the Mongrel Mob, have been arrested.

Together, they are facing 57 charges between them, relating to possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplies methamphetamine, cultivates cannabis, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Of note, a 40-year-old woman from Kaitaia with strong links to the Tribesman Gang was arrested on 27 February and is facing three counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply and nine counts of supplying methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old Taipa man, with strong links to several criminal gangs, was arrested the 28 February and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, cultivates cannabis, and possession of substances capable of manufacturing methamphetamine.

They have both been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in the Kaitaia District Court on 15 March 2023.

Additionally, a 35-year-old woman from Kaitaia, with links to the Mongrel Mob Gang, was arrested on 6 March and charged with possession of cannabis for supply, as well as 25 counts of supplies methamphetamine.

She is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today.

The six others are due to reappear in the Kaitia District Court in due course.

Northland CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says Northland Police remain committed through Operation Cobalt to target those gang offenders who are causing the most harm to our communities.

“This latest operation is a culmination of several months of investigation work generated by intelligence we have received from our communities.

“We know that drugs are a driver of crime and that members of gangs and their wider criminal syndicates prey on the addiction of our communities, and have no qualms to make a profit off the misery of others.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says Police are dedicated to disrupting their illicit activities and where appropriate, hold those offenders to account.

“Police are also focused on helping break the drug addiction cycle and will continue to reach out to customers we identify of drug suppliers to offer a variety of support services and opportunities.

“Whilst the operation focused on the distributors of methamphetamine, it was also supported by staff from Northland Meth Harm Reduction Team, who have been following up on identified drug users to conduct home visits to proactively offer them help to break the addiction cycle.”

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community. We rely on the eyes and ears of our community and Whanau members who can help reduce the harm in our communities.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org(link is external).

If it is happening now, please call 111.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 