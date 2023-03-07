Public Urged To Report Suspicious Activity Around Power Lines

Canterbury Police are appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity around power poles and lines in their community.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says, “Canterbury power company Orion is experiencing an increase in people intentionally tampering with its network throughout the region.

“These incidents put the members of the public at risk of electrocution.

“We have seen instances of potentially live wires that have been left hanging or jutting out of the ground from where people have tampered with cabling and other equipment.

“These people may not realise that they are putting the lives of the public at risk. It is only a matter of time until a person or an innocent member of the public is seriously injured because of these actions.”

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines, please ring 111 immediately. If you see power equipment that’s been damaged, please call Orion on 0800 363 9898, day or night.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

