Work On Dunedin’s Leith Saddle, SH1 This Week For Three Weeks

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 8:13 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns Dunedin drivers to expect delays coming into the city or heading north travelling over the Leith Saddle this week and the next two weeks.

Highway asphalting work is underway ahead of winter on this hilly area of SH1. Traffic around the 1.3 km site will be managed using Stop/Go.

“Please be aware that you will need to use your hand brake and do hand brake starts,” says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Jennifer McLean.

Delays could be up to 20 minutes at peak times, shorter delays at quieter times of the day.

“We know we will have queues, especially during peak traffic and there will be hill starts required. We know this is not ideal, but there are no detour options available north of Dunedin and it is essential this highway is in good shape for winter,” says Mrs McLean.

Emergency services will be prioritised through the site as required, she says.

Work will be underway day hours, 6 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday, but after hours and at weekends there will be reduced speeds and care needed.

Details

  • The reseal site is about 1.3km in length, from the intersection with Leith Valley Road at the summit, heading south towards Dunedin and the Watermans Cottage Overbridge.
  • Wet weather may push work out to the next dry day.

