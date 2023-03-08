Repairs ‘not Viable’ For Some Flood-damaged Auckland Homes

Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities has made the call to remove rather than the repair a small number of Auckland homes extensively damaged in the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.

Whānau living in those homes are being contacted to discuss a move to another Kāinga Ora home.

"Several of our older homes in Clover Drive, Henderson and in Pito Place, Māngere were extensively damaged by the floods,’’ says Deputy Chief Executive for Auckland and Northland Caroline Butterworth.

"After assessing the damage and looking at long-term plans for redevelopment, we have decided repairing many of these homes is not a viable option. We have made the decision to remove eight homes in Clover Drive and 19 homes in Pito Place.

"We have talked with the customers in those homes and are arranging for them to permanently move into other Kāinga Ora homes,’’ Ms Butterworth says.

The homes in Pito Place are in an area already earmarked by Kāinga Ora for future redevelopment so demolishing them now may bring forward those plans.

"Making these decisions promptly means we can give customers from these homes certainty about rehousing and it gives us the opportunity to work through the best future use of the land,’’ Ms Butterworth says.

"We’re going to take the time needed to make well-informed decisions, including looking at how we might redevelop to provide improved housing solutions with greater resilience to future flooding events.’’

Land left vacant by the removal work will be kept tidy while decisions are made on what should happen long-term.

Ms Butterworth says there are a few other small pockets of public housing where demolition of homes is also being considered because of the extent of the flood damage. A decision on whether to repair or demolish those homes will be made shortly.

The Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods caused damage to the home or surrounds of more than 590 Kāinga Ora properties. More than half of those damaged properties can be lived in while repairs are carried out, but rehousing offers are being made to around 250 customers and their whānau.

