Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taylor River Weedcutting To Begin On 1 May

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A number of environmental factors have combined which mean Blenheim residents may have to put up with a flooded boardwalk in the downtown amphitheatre area for a bit longer, Andy White, Council Rivers and Drainage Engineering Manager said.

“We’ve had a fairly wet summer on top of two major storms over the last two years, which means there has been increased siltation - or aggradation - of the river bed,” he said.

“This is part of the natural behaviour of all rivers when rainfall is heavy or prolonged.”

“The Council fully appreciates that recreational users may be frustrated by the restricted access but the Taylor is part of the dynamic Wairau River system and does flood from time to time.”

“We completed our first round of annual weedcutting in mid-January. Under the rules in the Marlborough Environment Plan, river works are not permitted in the Taylor and Opaōa rivers from 1 February to 30 April to avoid fish spawning season, so additional weedcutting cannot be carried out during this time.”

“The key fish species we are protecting are inanga. Juvenile inanga are the main species that make up the whitebait catch.”

Mr White said barriers would be put up to discourage people from cycling or walking along the flooded boardwalks. An Easter egg hunt had also been relocated.

“In mid-May we will carry out some gravel and sediment removal to reduce the height of the river bed. This will provide an interim solution whilst we explore longer term solutions to aggradation.”

“If the water level drops over the coming weeks we will be able to reopen the boardwalk. The situation will be reviewed daily,” he said.

He said if the weather remained dry there was a greater chance the river’s water level would drop. Currently the Eastern side boardwalk (Grove Road side) is dry and free of water.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 