The Medieval Fair Returns To Hamilton Gardens

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival

Medieval merriment and family fun are on offer at Hamilton Gardens on Sunday, 12 March 2023 with the return of the much beloved Medieval Fair.

Organised by the Friends of Hamilton Gardens, the Medieval Fair will feature an entertaining variety of medieval-themed events and activities for all ages.

Vice-President of Friends of Hamilton Gardens, Ralph Evans says this is a unique opportunity to try your hand at archery, see a maypole dance and watch knights clashing in the arena for the honour of a fair maid’s favour.

“Come down to Governors Green at Hamilton Gardens to cross paper swords, take the plunge with a spot of hobby-horse jousting, listen to the music, sample the sausage sizzle, or the hot rolls, take home jewellery, plants, or leatherwork,” said Mr Evans.

"Come in your best Medieval costume, in regular garb, or something in between, but come to the Medieval Faire at the Governor's Green, Hamilton Gardens."

This event is not only raising fun, but also raising funds for the development of the Medieval Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

"We are very grateful for the support of the Friends of Hamilton Gardens, putting on fun events like these that help us grow our beautiful gardens," says Hamilton Gardens Director Lucy Ryan.

Currently in development, the Medieval Garden will have you travel back to Europe in the Middle Ages, a time of castles, kings, and holy quests. The sheltered and serene Cloister Garth Garden is a place of prayer and meditation, while the Apothecary's Garden is full of medicinal plants used in the healing arts.

If you eat like a king, the enclosed gardens will be open if you need to walk off your mighty feast. And if you haven't already, make sure you check out Hamilton Gardens' newest garden – the Ancient Egyptian Garden.

Event details:

Find more from Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
