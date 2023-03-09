Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtepoti’s 2023 Tuia Participants Announced

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

This year’s Ōtepoti Tuia participants have been selected and are eager to make the most of the opportunity to develop their leadership capabilities.

Tia Taiaroa, who has strong whakapapa links to Ōtākou (Kāi Tahu), and Bobbie Rushton, who has Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Porou and Italian heritage, will take part in this year’s Tuia leadership programme for rangatahi Māori.

As part of the programme, Tia and Bobbie will receive mentoring from Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich and Māori mentors.

They will also help develop a project to benefit their respective communities and they will attend wānanga hosted at different marae around the country to build connections with other rangatahi, explore ancestral journeys and learn and reflect on their own whakapapa journey.

Tia has a Bachelor of Arts at University of Otago in Māori & Indigenous Development and Tourism and has worked for multiple iwi and rūnaka organisations.

“I grew up on my pā at Ōtākou surrounded by whānau. Growing up on the marae gave me a real sense of self identity and throughout the years built on my knowledge of history, kōrero-ā-iwi and provoked a passion for whakapapa and leadership,” Tia says.

“I hope participating in the Tuia programme will help me build on these passions for, and on behalf of, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou.”

Bobbie currently works for Manaaki Whenua where she is the Coordinator – Site Operations for Dunedin and also responsible for managing environmental sustainability data.

“I was brought up on a rural farm in South Canterbury surrounded by a strong community. This upbringing inspired a real interest to learn first-hand what brings a community together,” she says.

“Tuia will allow me to expand on my leadership, grow as an individual and in my identity, as well as thrive in my passion for working with rangatahi.”

The Tuia programme is an intentional, long term, intergenerational approach to develop the leadership capacity of young Māori in communities throughout New Zealand. The DCC has been involved since its inception in 2011.

Waiariki Parata-Taiapa, the inaugural Tuia recipient and now a Māori mentor for the programme, says Ōtepoti has been a proud supporter of the Tuia kaupapa since its inception.

“We have had great advocates such as the late (DCC Community Advisor) Michael Laufiso and (former Mayor) Dave Cull who recognised the potential and contribution that rakatahi Māori provide within our city,” Mr Parata-Taiapa says.

“Tuia is a unique kaupapa that focuses on developing the leadership potential of rakatahi Māori by strengthening relationships with people and communities and understanding our past, connecting with the present and paving a pathway for the future.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 