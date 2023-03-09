Horowhenua Community Getting Behind Cyclone Gabrielle Fundraiser – 9 March 2023

Support is mounting for The Black Out fundraising events as Horowhenua continues to unite to raise money for the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “We’ve been hearing some great stories about people and businesses who are putting their hand up to support this very special event. We still need your support and every bit helps.”

Last week, organisers announced ‘The Black Out’, a district-wide event taking place on Friday 31 March where businesses and schools are encouraged to wear black and donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund. The Black Out event will end with an evening auction on Saturday 1 April at Te Takaretanga o Kura-hau-pō showcasing the district's producers and local businesses.

“We’ve activated our Mayoral Relief Fund here in Horowhenua and we’re calling for donations and support. The proceeds will go directly to the Hawkes Bay and Tararua districts.”

To make a contribution, please use this account number 02-0668-0070607-002 and use either ‘Mayoral Relief Fund’ or ‘Cyclone Gabrielle’ as the reference when making the payment. Council is also able to produce receipts for donations if you require one for tax purposes. Simply email mayoralrelieffund@horowhenua.govt.nz to request one.

Kathy Mitchell, a member of the organising committee, says “It’s been heartening to see the response so far. Everyone is coming together to support our friends up the line, including food producers and growers.”

“We’ve still got a while to go so that we can really make an impact on the relief efforts and that’s why we want to hear from you about how you can help.”

People looking to buy tickets to the Black Out evening on Saturday 1 April can do so by visiting eventbrite.co.nz (eventbrite.co.nz/e/the-black-out-evening-tickets-565834094007).

Stay up to date with the event on The Black Out. Horowhenua - Hawkes Bay - Tararua Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090773167553

Businesses looking to sponsor the event can email kathy@bloomconsulting.co.nz.

The event is supported by the Horowhenua District Council, Horowhenua Taste Trail, Lemonface Design, Get Content, Makahika Outdoor Pursuit Centre and a collective of community members.

