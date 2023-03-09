Slip On SH73 Between Kumara And Jacksons – Detour Via Lake Brunner Road

A slip on a key West Coast/Canterbury route has closed SH73 west of Jacksons from before midday today, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“A local road detour is in place via Lake Brunner Road and Stillwater, turn-off near Jacksons from the Canterbury side, however it will add an hour or so to the journey to or from the West Coast,” says Waka Kotahi West Coast Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham.

The next update will be provided before 6pm.

Drivers on the West Coast are asked to avoid driving if they can while the rain is torrential and surface flooding is covering the road in parts of the network. “Drive to the conditions,” says Moira Whinham.

Check this link for updates on SH73: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/418057

© Scoop Media

