Slip On SH73 Between Kumara And Jacksons – Detour Via Lake Brunner Road
Thursday, 9 March 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
A slip on a key West Coast/Canterbury route has closed
SH73 west of Jacksons from before midday today, says Waka
Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
“A local road detour is
in place via Lake Brunner Road and Stillwater, turn-off near
Jacksons from the Canterbury side, however it will add an
hour or so to the journey to or from the West Coast,” says
Waka Kotahi West Coast Maintenance Contract Manager Moira
Whinham.
The next update will be provided before
6pm.
Drivers on the West Coast are asked to avoid
driving if they can while the rain is torrential and surface
flooding is covering the road in parts of the network.
“Drive to the conditions,” says Moira
Whinham.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>