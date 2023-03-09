Health Warning Issued For Kopurererua Stream In Tauranga

A health warning has been issued for Kopurererua Stream in Tauranga as routine water test results have found high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

“The health warning means that people should avoid swimming in the stream water,” says Dr Lynne Lane, Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

E. coli is a type of bacteria commonly found in the guts of warm-blooded mammals (including people) and birds. “In water used for swimming and other recreation, too much faecal contamination can cause gastroenteritis or infections of ears, eyes, nasal cavity, skin, and the upper respiratory tract,” says Dr Lane.

Regular sampling of the stream water will continue and any changes in advice will be communicated accordingly.

Up-to-date information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through these channels:

Phone: 0800 221 555

Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz

More information: www.toiteora.govt.nz/public/recreational-water

Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

Instagram: www.instagram.com/toiteora

Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/news

