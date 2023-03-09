Police acknowledge anniversary of missing Tauranga man

Police are appealing to the public for new information on Tauranga man, David Holland, as we approach the first anniversary of his disappearance.

David was last seen at his Papamoa Beach home on the evening of Friday 11 March 2022.

When David failed to turn up for work, friends and whānau expressed concern for his welfare and a Police ‘missing person’ inquiry began.

Initially it was believed he was intending to go for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Road.

Police, LANDSAR, Surf Life Saving NZ, Coastguard and approximately 148 volunteers participated in extensive land searches for David. A total of 612 hours was put into the search.

A large amount of CCTV footage was also analysed from the area.

CCTV footage has since been located of a male walking alone across the Sandhurst Drive overbridge onto Truman Lane, then north towards State Highway 29A at about 7.58pm the night he went missing. Family members have viewed this footage and believe the male is likely to be David.

The male was wearing hiking boots, long tan coloured pants, and a dark coloured long sleeved hooded top.

Acting on this new information Police and LANDSAR have also searched the Matapihi / Maungatapu area, without success.

During this time, Police have received a number of tips and would like to thank the community for their assistance and willingness to help locate David.

Despite a number of enquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen David, or who might have information about his movements or whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

