Lake St, Invercargill Fire Update

Fire and Emergency continues to fight the large fire at the storage facility in Lake St, Invercargill this evening.

The fire is largely contained to the 50m x 30m building, but the fire is not yet extinguished.

At its peak, about 40 firefighters and nine fire trucks were actively fighting the fire, although this number has now reduced.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Julian Tohiariki said crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to ensure the fire remains contained, before efforts to remove any remaining fire fuels inside the building are made in the morning.

"People may still see smoke coming from the area, and we want to let people in the path of the smoke plume know that it is not toxic - it is similar to the smoke from a vegetation fire," Tohiariki says.

"However, inhaling any smoke is hazardous to your health, so we encourage anyone encountering the smoke to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed."

The road closure on State Highway 1 will remain in place through until the morning.

