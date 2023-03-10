Fatal Crash - Miranda Road, Hauraki District



Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar

Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>



National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition

A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>



Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer

Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>



