Wānaka A&P Show Supports Those Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle

Friday, 10 March 2023, 7:00 am
Press Release: Wanaka A and P Show

The Wānaka A&P Show invites visitors to be a part of giving back – ahead of the Show’s return tomorrow – with a dollar from every ticket sold going directly to farming communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The decision made by the Upper Clutha A&P Society – the Show’s governing body – is that $1 from every adult ticket and livestock entry will be donated towards a Cyclone Gabrielle relief fund.

Wānaka A&P Show event manager Jane Stalker says the decision was unanimous.

“We put the idea to the board, and it was without question, a very quick yes,” Stalker explains. “This year we’re expecting upwards of 30,000 tickets to the show and 2,500 livestock entries, so it could mean a donation of over $30,000 going directly to farming communities affected in the North Island.”

The ongoing impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle also sees national Horse of the Year event – due to be held in Hastings this week – cancelled, resulting in a last-minute influx of equestrian entries into the Wānaka A&P Show.

The Wānaka A&P Show is set to welcome 1,720 equestrian competitors to this weekend’s anticipated event.

Wānaka A&P Show livestock coordinator Fe Howie says the Show is looking forward to welcoming the large group of competitors to the Wānaka Showgrounds.

“In light of the deeply saddening circumstances surrounding Horse of the Year, we wanted to make the Show open and available to as many riders as possible,” Howie says. “We hit capacity with our entries and it’s looking to be one of our strongest years to date.”

Equestrians will compete and display their horsemanship skills in hopes of winning a wide sash in one of the Show’s riding disciplines – show jumping, hunter jumping, working hunters and local equestrian classes.

Geraldine-based competitive showjumper Kelly Evans – originally set to compete at Horse of the Year this week – says she’s looking forward to returning for her 25th year at the Wānaka A&P Show.

“The Wānaka A&P Show is so world-famous, and one of the best in New Zealand, so to be able to ride and compete there, is always incredible,” Evans says. “It’s also a great way for everyone to finish off the equestrian season – which started in September – and come together one last time.”

Since her first Show, Evans has gone on to win multiple competitive, national show jumping titles and trophies, including the Moa Amateur Rider NZ National Champion in 2020.

“Funnily enough, all the horses I’ve taken to the top, actually started out at the Wānaka A&P Show for their first competition,” Evans says. “This year I’ll be bringing my five-year-old warmblood cross Blytheburn Fonzerelli for his first outing – so he has a bit to live up to.”

Evans will compete at the Wānaka A&P Show alongside daughter Molly Smith – who recently won the NZ National Grand Prix Show jumping title.

The equestrian competitions will take place within the Wānaka A&P Show’s Main Ring and Hunt Ring, starting from Thursday afternoon and ending on Saturday morning.

