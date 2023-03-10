Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Energy Resilience Needed In Face Of Extreme Weather Events

Friday, 10 March 2023, 7:01 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the latest New Zealand Energy Quarterly report which shows that renewables accounted for 94.7 per cent of electricity generation between October and December 2022. However, the organisation warns that climate change means that New Zealanders will experience more frequent and extreme weather events.

New Zealand’s electricity system needs a diverse mix of energy sources to protect against weather-related disruptions.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"Over the past few months New Zealand has experienced unseasonably wet weather that has caused devastation across many communities. That weather has also filled up a lot of our hydro-lakes, which has meant New Zealand has set a new record for the renewable share of electricity generation.

"New Zealand is fortunate to have a largely renewable-based electricity system. But that counts for little if renewable generation cannot meet Kiwis’ energy demands - such as during a drought when the lakes are low. That’s where natural gas comes in to pick up the slack and enable our largely renewable system.

"It’s important that we don’t get caught up in this one record-breaking number. We know that weather patterns are becoming more unpredictable, and New Zealand should prepare itself for more extreme weather events such as storms and droughts.

"To deliver the resilient energy system that New Zealanders deserve, we need to take a strategic, long-term view of the impacts of climate change.

"Our members are ready to work closely with the Government to create greater investment confidence in the natural gas sector and further New Zealand’s energy resilience."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 


Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 