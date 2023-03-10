Proposed Fale Malae In Frank Kitts Park – Share Your Thoughts

Wellingtonians are being asked to share their thoughts on the proposal from the Fale Trust for a Fale Malae on the south-west corner of Frank Kitts Park.

Fale Malae lagoon

In September 2021, Wellington City Council decided to demolish the earthquake-prone underground car park under Frank Kitts Park. The Fale Trust is proposing to build a Fale Malae in place of that structure, with a smaller footprint and provide community facilities, events space, storage for waterfront activities as well as public toilets and a café.

Mayor Tory Whanau believes the development will be a huge asset for the waterfront. “This is an exciting development for Wellington. The plans for the Fale Malae are elegant and show design excellence which is exactly what we want to see in our creative capital.

“The waterfront area is becoming a culturally rich part of the city and a Fale Malae will be a fantastic way to celebrate pacific cultures from all around the region.”

The Fale Trust has asked the City Council, as landowner, to decide by June 2023 whether to proceed with the development. To inform that decision the Council needs to understand the community’s views on the waterfront proposal.

The project is being led by the Fale Malae Trust, a non-profit entity. The Trust has received funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington and is working with a range of stakeholder groups including Mana Whenua and the Pasifika community.

The Fale Trust says: “The proposed Fale Malae will be a national, cultural institution that will substantially enhance the amenity value and public enjoyment of Wellington’s waterfront. It will be a stunning, contemporary building that celebrates both New Zealand’s place in the Pacific and the role of Pacific people in New Zealand’s national identity.”

A national Fale Malae at Frank Kitts Park is proposed to complement Wellington’s waterfront as a landmark building of cultural significance to the nation. The Fale Malae Trust proposes that the building will support a wide range of community and educational activities.

The Fale (building) is proposed to be a pavilion within the park and include a café and storage area to support recreational activity on the waterfront, including dragon boat racing. The Malae (green space) would form part of the public open space within the park.

The Council is not funding the Fale Malae project, however costs will be required for the demolition of the car park and park redevelopment. There are further steps to go before the project can proceed including Council landowner approval, Council funding approval for the car park demolition and park development works, and the Fale Trust obtaining resource consent, building consent and funding secured.

Share your thoughts on the proposal by 5pm Monday 10 April here! Councillors will then make their decision based on feedback by June 2023.

