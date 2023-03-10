Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proposed Fale Malae In Frank Kitts Park – Share Your Thoughts

Friday, 10 March 2023, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians are being asked to share their thoughts on the proposal from the Fale Trust for a Fale Malae on the south-west corner of Frank Kitts Park.

Fale Malae lagoon

In September 2021, Wellington City Council decided to demolish the earthquake-prone underground car park under Frank Kitts Park. The Fale Trust is proposing to build a Fale Malae in place of that structure, with a smaller footprint and provide community facilities, events space, storage for waterfront activities as well as public toilets and a café.

Mayor Tory Whanau believes the development will be a huge asset for the waterfront. “This is an exciting development for Wellington. The plans for the Fale Malae are elegant and show design excellence which is exactly what we want to see in our creative capital.

“The waterfront area is becoming a culturally rich part of the city and a Fale Malae will be a fantastic way to celebrate pacific cultures from all around the region.”

The Fale Trust has asked the City Council, as landowner, to decide by June 2023 whether to proceed with the development. To inform that decision the Council needs to understand the community’s views on the waterfront proposal.

The project is being led by the Fale Malae Trust, a non-profit entity. The Trust has received funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington and is working with a range of stakeholder groups including Mana Whenua and the Pasifika community.

The Fale Trust says: The proposed Fale Malae will be a national, cultural institution that will substantially enhance the amenity value and public enjoyment of Wellington’s waterfront. It will be a stunning, contemporary building that celebrates both New Zealand’s place in the Pacific and the role of Pacific people in New Zealand’s national identity.”

A national Fale Malae at Frank Kitts Park is proposed to complement Wellington’s waterfront as a landmark building of cultural significance to the nation. The Fale Malae Trust proposes that the building will support a wide range of community and educational activities.

The Fale (building) is proposed to be a pavilion within the park and include a café and storage area to support recreational activity on the waterfront, including dragon boat racing. The Malae (green space) would form part of the public open space within the park.

The Council is not funding the Fale Malae project, however costs will be required for the demolition of the car park and park redevelopment. There are further steps to go before the project can proceed including Council landowner approval, Council funding approval for the car park demolition and park development works, and the Fale Trust obtaining resource consent, building consent and funding secured.

Share your thoughts on the proposal by 5pm Monday 10 April here! Councillors will then make their decision based on feedback by June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 


Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 