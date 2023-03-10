Fit-out Of Wānaka’s Latest Community Space Set To Begin

Another significant project for the Upper Clutha is a step closer with the fit-out about to begin at a new youth, community and sports facility on Plantation Road, Wānaka.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said work to transform the former Mitre 10 building will begin this month.

“Redesigning an existing commercial building for varied community uses has presented some challenges but we’re really looking forward to creating an awesome additional space for recreation close to town, as well as a much-needed home for local clubs and groups,” he said.

“There’ll be two multi-use indoor courts, a separate studio that could be used for dance, yoga and fitness classes, or as a meeting space, and dedicated areas for Kahu Youth and Aspiring Gymsports.”

“We expect to complete the fit-out by the end of July but are working with our construction partner to allow Aspiring Gymsports earlier access to coincide with the end of the lease at its current premises.”

QLDC has appointed Naylor Love as lead contractor for the fit-out. The total budget is approximately $4.2M. An increase of $90,000 from the initial budget approved by Councillors in April last year has been required due to additional fire protection measures.

QLDC began an initial ten-year lease with additional rights to renew on 1 May last year.

The new facility follows the opening of Luggate Memorial Centre | Whare Mahana in early December, and work starting last month on the Schools to Pool active transport route that will ultimately link Wānaka’s primary schools and Mount Aspiring College with the Recreation Centre at Three Parks.

