New Slip Overnight On The West Coast, Arthur's Pass Route Reopening 10 Am

Additional slip nearer to Greymouth overnight, SH73 Arthur’s Pass route has re-opened

The Arthur’s Pass route connecting the West Coast and Canterbury, SH73, has now reopened west of Jacksons, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. It was closed yesterday before midday due to a substantial slip near Turiwhate.

However, people should expect delays getting through this section of highway. “Please build extra time into the SH73 journey today and over the weekend,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

Fresh slip overnight, local road detour available

An additional slip after midnight last night closed the alternative route into Greymouth via Stillwater on SH7. This road between Stillwater and Dobson remains closed.

Greymouth people and travellers are advised to take the Taylorville Road on the other side of the Grey River until this slip is cleared.

Updates on the Dobson slip site here, next update 2 pm today/ Friday: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/418122

