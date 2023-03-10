Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Slip Overnight On The West Coast, Arthur's Pass Route Reopening 10 Am

Friday, 10 March 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Additional slip nearer to Greymouth overnight, SH73 Arthur’s Pass route has re-opened

The Arthur’s Pass route connecting the West Coast and Canterbury, SH73, has now reopened west of Jacksons, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. It was closed yesterday before midday due to a substantial slip near Turiwhate.

However, people should expect delays getting through this section of highway. “Please build extra time into the SH73 journey today and over the weekend,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

Fresh slip overnight, local road detour available

An additional slip after midnight last night closed the alternative route into Greymouth via Stillwater on SH7. This road between Stillwater and Dobson remains closed.

  • Greymouth people and travellers are advised to take the Taylorville Road on the other side of the Grey River until this slip is cleared.

Updates on the Dobson slip site here, next update 2 pm today/ Friday: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/418122

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

