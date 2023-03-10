Offshore Renewable Energy Forum Brings Key Global Players To Taranaki

On 8 and 9 March, Ara Ake and Taranaki regional development agency, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, hosted the third Offshore Renewable Energy Forum in New Plymouth to explore the challenges and the significant opportunities for a successful offshore renewable energy industry across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"It’s great to see Government backed, Ara Ake and Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki coming together to create a platform for the community, industry leaders, experts and stakeholders to discuss the opportunities that offshore renewable energy can offer," says Energy Minister Megan Woods.

The sold-out event, with over 200 in-person and online attendees, was sponsored by BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group, the partnership between Copenhagen Infrastructure and NZ Super Fund, WITT Te Pūkenga, RPS Group, Parkwind, and Beca.

"The move towards a more sustainable, equitable and resilient energy future, has put a spotlight on the offshore renewable energy sector and the scale of investment and deployment of offshore renewable energy projects globally is unprecedented. The exceptional insights and discussions at the Forum will certainly act as a tailwind to New Zealand’s offshore renewable energy journey," says Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes.

The Forum highlighted the importance of engaging and partnering with local communities throughout the process to ensure offshore renewable energy can be developed in a socially responsible manner. It also emphasised the importance of infrastructure as a key enabler and investment in infrastructure is essential to support the development, operation and growth of the sector."Taranaki is well placed to be at the forefront of offshore renewable energy to support our transition to a low-emissions future and the development of a new energy economy. Collaboration and partnership with local and central government, mana whenua, private business and investment will be critical to enable this emerging industry, including a regulatory regime, infrastructure development, and consideration of the cultural and environmental impacts," explains Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki.

"Offshore renewable energy presents an intergenerational opportunity for current and future generations by providing environmental, economic and social benefits. Benefits include job creation for our upcoming workforce, supplying a significant and reliable source of electricity to meet our energy needs, and reducing emissions to mitigate the impacts of climate change," says Wright.

The Forum brought together a diverse range of leading voices from industry, iwi, community, government, developers, and innovators, and aimed to facilitate discussion, collaboration and share knowledge on the opportunities of offshore renewable energy, the importance of social licence, as well as encourage feedback on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s "Enabling Investment in Offshore Renewable Energy" discussion document.

After the submissions close on 14 April, further consultation will take place from June 2023, to focus on the broader regulatory settings for how infrastructure will be constructed, operated, and decommissioned.

www.araake.co.nz/oref

Ara Ake

Ara Ake is Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre. New Zealand Government-sponsored, it is focused on accelerating New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions energy future. Ara Ake is the national hub of new energy knowledge and development, connecting and collaborating with many different parts of the energy ecosystem. Ara Ake collaborates across the energy ecosystem to enable energy solutions to become commercially viable, to support the decarbonisation of Aotearoa New Zealand.

www.araake.co.nz

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT)

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT) is the regional development and promotion agency for the Taranaki region, encompassing a wide range of activities spanning local and regional economic development and strategy, enterprise innovation and growth, regional promotion and marketing, sector development, and major event attraction. VT is a Council Controlled Organisation of the New Plymouth District Council, is governed by an independent Board of Trustees, and guided by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The long-term impact that we are working towards is a Taranaki economy that helps enable the well-being of our people and our environment, underpinned by resilient enterprises, economies, and communities.

Our work is also guided by Make Way for Taranaki Tapuae Roa, the Taranaki 2017 regional economic development strategy, and by the 2019 intergenerational Taranaki 2050 Roadmap for transitioning to a low-emissions future. Strategic goals for the Māori community, Māori enterprise and Taranaki Māori also guide our work.

www.venture.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

