Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Offshore Renewable Energy Forum Brings Key Global Players To Taranaki

Friday, 10 March 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Ara Ake

On 8 and 9 March, Ara Ake and Taranaki regional development agency, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, hosted the third Offshore Renewable Energy Forum in New Plymouth to explore the challenges and the significant opportunities for a successful offshore renewable energy industry across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"It’s great to see Government backed, Ara Ake and Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki coming together to create a platform for the community, industry leaders, experts and stakeholders to discuss the opportunities that offshore renewable energy can offer," says Energy Minister Megan Woods.

The sold-out event, with over 200 in-person and online attendees, was sponsored by BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group, the partnership between Copenhagen Infrastructure and NZ Super Fund, WITT Te Pūkenga, RPS Group, Parkwind, and Beca.

"The move towards a more sustainable, equitable and resilient energy future, has put a spotlight on the offshore renewable energy sector and the scale of investment and deployment of offshore renewable energy projects globally is unprecedented. The exceptional insights and discussions at the Forum will certainly act as a tailwind to New Zealand’s offshore renewable energy journey," says Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes.

The Forum highlighted the importance of engaging and partnering with local communities throughout the process to ensure offshore renewable energy can be developed in a socially responsible manner. It also emphasised the importance of infrastructure as a key enabler and investment in infrastructure is essential to support the development, operation and growth of the sector."Taranaki is well placed to be at the forefront of offshore renewable energy to support our transition to a low-emissions future and the development of a new energy economy. Collaboration and partnership with local and central government, mana whenua, private business and investment will be critical to enable this emerging industry, including a regulatory regime, infrastructure development, and consideration of the cultural and environmental impacts," explains Kelvin Wright, Chief Executive Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki.

"Offshore renewable energy presents an intergenerational opportunity for current and future generations by providing environmental, economic and social benefits. Benefits include job creation for our upcoming workforce, supplying a significant and reliable source of electricity to meet our energy needs, and reducing emissions to mitigate the impacts of climate change," says Wright.

The Forum brought together a diverse range of leading voices from industry, iwi, community, government, developers, and innovators, and aimed to facilitate discussion, collaboration and share knowledge on the opportunities of offshore renewable energy, the importance of social licence, as well as encourage feedback on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s "Enabling Investment in Offshore Renewable Energy" discussion document.

After the submissions close on 14 April, further consultation will take place from June 2023, to focus on the broader regulatory settings for how infrastructure will be constructed, operated, and decommissioned.

www.araake.co.nz/oref

Ara Ake

Ara Ake is Aotearoa New Zealand’s future energy centre. New Zealand Government-sponsored, it is focused on accelerating New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions energy future. Ara Ake is the national hub of new energy knowledge and development, connecting and collaborating with many different parts of the energy ecosystem. Ara Ake collaborates across the energy ecosystem to enable energy solutions to become commercially viable, to support the decarbonisation of Aotearoa New Zealand.

www.araake.co.nz

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT)

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki Trust (VT) is the regional development and promotion agency for the Taranaki region, encompassing a wide range of activities spanning local and regional economic development and strategy, enterprise innovation and growth, regional promotion and marketing, sector development, and major event attraction. VT is a Council Controlled Organisation of the New Plymouth District Council, is governed by an independent Board of Trustees, and guided by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The long-term impact that we are working towards is a Taranaki economy that helps enable the well-being of our people and our environment, underpinned by resilient enterprises, economies, and communities.

Our work is also guided by Make Way for Taranaki Tapuae Roa, the Taranaki 2017 regional economic development strategy, and by the 2019 intergenerational Taranaki 2050 Roadmap for transitioning to a low-emissions future. Strategic goals for the Māori community, Māori enterprise and Taranaki Māori also guide our work.

www.venture.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ara Ake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 


Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 