Funding Boost For Greater Christchurch Public Transport Futures

Public transport infrastructure work will be accelerated following a $78 million funding injection.

Minister for Transport Michael Wood announced today the funding to boost the Greater Christchurch Public Transport Futures Programme (‘PT Futures’).

“The PT Futures programme helps make Greater Christchurch an even better place to live by reducing carbon emissions with more transport choices. We need to get more people onto public transport, and this announcement is a step in the right direction. The Government’s investment is a win for Greater Christchurch and the environment, and I welcome the opportunity to fast track this work,” Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger says.

“Our transport system plays an important part in shaping the Greater Christchurch area as we grow, enabling movement of people into and around the city and the neighbouring Selwyn and Waimakariri districts.”

A combined PT Futures business case was formally endorsed by the Greater Christchurch Councils (Christchurch City, Selwyn District, Waimakariri District and Environment Canterbury) in 2020 and by the Waka Kotahi Board in 2021.

The funding announced by the Minister today has been allocated to accelerate four main areas of the PT Futures work programme over a five-to-six year period, around half the time originally anticipated.

These include on-road infrastructure to prioritise buses in high congestion areas, real time display units, bus stop enhancements, and multi-modal infrastructure such as walking/scootering then catching a bus.

Waka Kotahi will be working with the partners in 2023 to further refine the programme acceleration details.

Work is also underway through the Whakawhanake Kāinga Komiti (Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch) on the development of the Greater Christchurch Spatial Plan, which brings together planning for land use, centres and transport in urban areas, including a potential ‘turn up and go’ mass rapid transit system.

The Partnership is currently seeking the resident’s views through the Huihui Mai engagement until 26 March on how Greater Christchurch can accommodate and plan for a growing population to inform the development of this work. More information on this engagement can be found at www.greaterchristchurch.org.nz.

