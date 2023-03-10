NZTA Wins Emissions Court Case

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has successfully argued in the High Court that it is not bound by the Government’s Policy Statement on Land Transport which requires a reduction in emissions.

Despite reduced greenhouse gas emissions being one of four strategic priorities, NZTA argued that the Government’s Policy Statement (GPS) was aspirational and not prescriptive.

NZTA estimates that 78% of its National Land Transport Programme (2021-24), amounting to $19 Billion, will contribute to increasing emissions but it has no idea by how much.

NZTA’s Climate Change Policy is a 15 year old environmental plan (published by Transit in 2008) and NZTA’s policy is to not quantify emissions when evaluating transport investments[1].

NZTA says emissions are a mandatory consideration in its decision-making. However this approach of merely considering emissions without quantification nor any binding requirement to reduce emissions explains why emissions continue to rise.

Meanwhile, NZTA’s website states ‘Our climate change action focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions’and ‘the GPS includes climate change as a strategic priority and directs Waka Kotahi to support the rapid transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient transport system’.

“It’s a classic Orwellian approach by a Government agency saying it’s doing one thing when, in fact, it’s doing something very different. It explains why, in the midst of the climate crisis, progress on improved public transport, walking and cycling is so slow whilst our emissions increase” says Christine Rose, Movement chairperson.

