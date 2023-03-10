Wero Tiaki Wai – Embrace The Challenge

A $500 donation to a school or charity is up for grabs for the winner of Wero Tiaki Wai – a challenge to reduce water use.

Council is encouraging the community to share pictures, videos, poems and stories in an effort to increase awareness about the need to save water.

Mayor Stoltz said Cyclone Gabrielle damaged the main water pipe, putting the city into a water crisis.

“We all need to save as much water as possible as the backup system just simply can’t process as much water.”

“It’s reminded us of how sacred clean, drinkable water is.

“Wero Tiaki Wai is a challenge about water – we’re asking our community to tell us, show us and share with us what water means to them.

“We want people to think about how they’re using water. We are encouraging people to have conversations and share water saving tips with each other.

“We’re all in this together. Embrace the challenge.”

To enter the competition and for more information, please visit www.gdc.govt.nz

Competition closes 31 March 2023.

