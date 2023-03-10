Slip Near Greymouth Cleared, SH7 Reopening By 5 Pm Tonight/Friday

The slip near Greymouth at Wallsend on SH7 has been cleared and the road will reopen around 5 pm tonight, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

However, people need to take their time getting into Greymouth on SH7, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

“If it rains again over the weekend, people can expect more mud around this slip site, so please slow down and stick to the temporary slower speed,” she says.

The Wallsend slip between Kaiata and Dobson, near Greymouth, earlier today before it was cleared by Waka Kotahi’s Fulton Hogan crews:

