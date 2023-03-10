Arrests Follow Series Of Auckland Burglaries

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged following a spate of commercial burglaries across Tāmaki Makaurau in the past week.

Police executed two search warrants at two properties in West Auckland this morning in relation to an aggravated robbery and multiple burglaries in Waitematā and Auckland central since 3 March.

Police located and arrested two youths aged 14 and 15, one from each of the addresses, in relation to the offending.

Among the items found, officers discovered a large quantity of stolen items from a clothing retailer at each of the properties from a burglary where a vehicle was used overnight. A total of 72 items were located with a total retail value of $18,749.

Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kim, of Waitematā CIB, says it is another successful example of Police holding offenders to account.

“Police have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour and the harm it creates for businesses in our community,” he says.

“This was a team effort and a fantastic result for all involved.”

The youths have been charged with a combined total of 25 charges and will appear in the Waitakere Youth Court.

© Scoop Media

