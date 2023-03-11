Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery, Mataura
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:
Southland
Police have made two arrests following three pre-planned
search
warrants in Mataura, two on Albion Street and one on Forth Street.
The search warrants were following an
alleged aggravated robbery in Queens
Park, Mataura on 5 March.
The Armed Offenders Squad was utilised to
execute the Search Warrants as
precaution and cordons were put in place.
Two firearms, ammunition, cannabis,
and alleged stolen property were
recovered.
A
39-year-old Mataura male was due to appear in Invercargill
District Court
on Friday on charges of Unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of
ammunition and cultivation of cannabis.
A 16-year-old male has been
referred to Youth Aid in relation to possession
of a firearm.
Enquiries are continuing into the robbery and
other matters arising from the
search warrants. Further arrests are likely.
Police will continue to zero
tolerance to alleged offending by gang members
and associates and want to assure members of the local community and public
that offenders will be held to account.