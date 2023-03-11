Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery, Mataura

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Southland Police have made two arrests following three pre-planned search

warrants in Mataura, two on Albion Street and one on Forth Street.

The search warrants were following an alleged aggravated robbery in Queens

Park, Mataura on 5 March.

The Armed Offenders Squad was utilised to execute the Search Warrants as

precaution and cordons were put in place.

Two firearms, ammunition, cannabis, and alleged stolen property were

recovered.

A 39-year-old Mataura male was due to appear in Invercargill District Court

on Friday on charges of Unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of

ammunition and cultivation of cannabis.

A 16-year-old male has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to possession

of a firearm.

Enquiries are continuing into the robbery and other matters arising from the

search warrants. Further arrests are likely.

Police will continue to zero tolerance to alleged offending by gang members

and associates and want to assure members of the local community and public

that offenders will be held to account.

