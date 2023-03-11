Fatal crash, Murupara
Saturday, 11 March 2023, 2:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Kiorenui
Rd, Murupara, last
night.
Police were notified of the
crash just before midnight.
Sadly, one person died at the
scene.
Other patients were taken to hospital with injuries
ranging from moderate to
critical.
The Serious Crash
Unit is
investigating.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>