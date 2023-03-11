Serious crash, Wellington Motorway, Thorndon - Wellington
Saturday, 11 March 2023, 8:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A section of Wellington motorway is closed following a
serious crash.
It involved a car and a motorbike and
happened southbound just before the
Murphy Street off
ramp about 6:50pm.
One person is seriously injured and has
been taken to hospital.
The road, along with the off-ramp,
is closed while the Serious Crash
Unit
attends.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>