Serious crash, Wellington Motorway, Thorndon - Wellington



A section of Wellington motorway is closed following a serious crash.

It involved a car and a motorbike and happened southbound just before the

Murphy Street off ramp about 6:50pm.

One person is seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

The road, along with the off-ramp, is closed while the Serious Crash Unit

attends.

