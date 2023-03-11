Let’s Debate Live Exports On Facts, Not Ideology

Federated Farmers is pleased that a Member’s Bill from ACT MP Mark Cameron has put opportunities for live animal exports back on the political agenda.

"With industry-initiated Live Export NZ ‘Gold Standard’ animal welfare precautions, and enforcement of the recommendations on sea voyages from the independent review, New Zealand can be a global exemplar in this trade," Federated Farmers national board member and Dairy Chair Richard McIntyre says.

"The cyclones have put a massive hit on our infrastructure and productive sector; it may be years before our pip fruit industry recovers, for example. Can New Zealand afford to turn its back on annual export income worth $400m-$500m?"

The government-instituted live export ban comes into full effect on 30 April this year after a transition/wind-down period.

New Zealand has an international reputation for strong animal welfare. While there have been robust and continuous improvement in our live export practices, the industry is open to recommendations for further protections, including regulation aimed at minimising sea voyage risk from seasonal weather events.

"The global live cattle trade will continue but from countries and by exporters with lower animal standards filling the gap enforced on us. If we were still involved, our high standards would push others into lifting their game.

"We’ve also lost the opportunity to have influence, via commercial relationships, over the welfare of exported animals after they’ve arrived in countries such as China," Richard said.

Federated Farmers and the many businesses which have been involved in this trade want discussions re-opened.

"But the debate should be based on facts rather than politics and ideology," Richard says.

"It’s an election year, and rural New Zealand looks forward to hearing the policies of the various parties on this topic and others that are so important to provincial economies."

