Police Issue Advisory To The Public Over Beer Cans Identified In Ongoing Investigation

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:

Police have concerns some cans of a distinctive beer circulating in the

community could be contaminated with methamphetamine.

This has come to light as Auckland City Police continue to investigate an

importation of methamphetamine into New Zealand contained in cans of beer.

The specific beer is called ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in a

distinctive blue and red aluminium can. This shipment were of 473ml cans with

a picture of a red bear.

It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and

no other brand is involved in this shipment.

Police believe it is unlikely that any cans from this shipment have been sold

over the counter or online, however part of the shipment may have been given

away or passed on between associates.

We are advising anyone in possession of these cans that there is a risk they

could be contaminated with methamphetamine.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal

medical consequences.

Police ask anyone who might be in possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House

Beer’ to not drink it.

Please contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting

the file number 230310/6793.

We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product

to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police is continuing with the investigation and due to the ongoing nature

will be limited in further comment on those aspects.

However, the immediate priority is to advise anyone in possession of the cans

to avoid consuming the beverage and to notify us.

It is anticipated further investigation updates may be available in the

coming days.

