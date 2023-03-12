Police Issue Advisory To The Public Over Beer Cans Identified In Ongoing Investigation
Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:
Police have concerns some cans of a distinctive
beer circulating in the
community could be contaminated with methamphetamine.
This has come to light as
Auckland City Police continue to investigate
an
importation of methamphetamine into New Zealand contained in cans of beer.
The specific beer is called
‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in
a
distinctive blue and red aluminium can. This shipment were of 473ml cans with
a picture of a red bear.
It
is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in
New Zealand and
no other brand is involved in this shipment.
Police believe it is unlikely that any cans
from this shipment have been sold
over the counter or online, however part of the shipment may have been given
away or passed on between associates.
We are
advising anyone in possession of these cans that there is a
risk they
could be contaminated with methamphetamine.
Consuming beer contaminated with
methamphetamine may have serious or fatal
medical consequences.
Police ask anyone who might be in
possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House
Beer’ to not drink it.
Please contact Police immediately by phoning
our 105 phone service quoting
the file number 230310/6793.
We also ask anyone that might have
further information regarding the product
to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police is continuing with the investigation and
due to the ongoing nature
will be limited in further comment on those aspects.
However, the immediate
priority is to advise anyone in possession of the cans
to avoid consuming the beverage and to notify us.
It is
anticipated further investigation updates may be available
in the
coming days.