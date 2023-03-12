Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Issue Advisory To The Public Over Beer Cans Identified In Ongoing Investigation

Sunday, 12 March 2023, 7:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:

Police have concerns some cans of a distinctive beer circulating in the
community could be contaminated with methamphetamine.

This has come to light as Auckland City Police continue to investigate an
importation of methamphetamine into New Zealand contained in cans of beer.

The specific beer is called ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in a
distinctive blue and red aluminium can. This shipment were of 473ml cans with
a picture of a red bear.

It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and
no other brand is involved in this shipment.

Police believe it is unlikely that any cans from this shipment have been sold
over the counter or online, however part of the shipment may have been given
away or passed on between associates.

We are advising anyone in possession of these cans that there is a risk they
could be contaminated with methamphetamine.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal
medical consequences.

Police ask anyone who might be in possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House
Beer’ to not drink it.

Please contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting
the file number 230310/6793.

We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product
to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police is continuing with the investigation and due to the ongoing nature
will be limited in further comment on those aspects.

However, the immediate priority is to advise anyone in possession of the cans
to avoid consuming the beverage and to notify us.

It is anticipated further investigation updates may be available in the
coming days.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar
Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%... More>>


National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>




NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 