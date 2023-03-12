Police investigating unexplained death
Sunday, 12 March 2023, 7:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating a death in Grafton, Auckland, this
morning.
Police were called to a Symonds Street car park
about 5.20am, after a man was
found with unexplained
injuries.
CIB are investigating.
The scene will remain
under Police guard until the scene examination
is
completed.
More information will be provided when it
becomes available.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>