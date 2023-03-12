Crash - Dunedin

Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament

Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election...

Taxpayer's Union: Labour Takes Lead As Hipkins's Popularity Continues To Soar

Labour takes the lead for the first time in our poll since March 2022 as it rises 1.1 points on last month to 35.5% while National is up 0.4 points to 34.8%. ACT drops back 2.4 points to 9.3% and the Greens are down 2.1 points to 5.7%...



National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition

A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National's Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. "I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry...




